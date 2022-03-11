Oak Farms Dairy of Texas

Oak Farms Dairy Donates 125,000 ‘Giving Cow' Milks to North Texas Food Bank

The dairy company's donation could resolve the issue of handling refrigerated items for food pantries

giving cow milk containers
Oak Farms Dairy/North Texas Food Bank

With milk being in high demand for school backpack programs and food pantries, Oak Farms Dairy of Texas is making an "udderly-special" donation.

On Friday, Mar. 11, the dairy company will deliver 125,000 uniquely designed 8-ounce "Giving Cow" cartons of milk as part of its Food 4 Kids program.

Oak Farms hopes to resolve the issue of handling refrigerated donations by providing shelf-stable ultra-high temperature (UHT) pasteurized milk.

Oak Farms Dairy/North Texas Food Bank
L-R: Ashley Karlstrom, Oak Farms Dairy; John Smrcina, Oak Farms Dairy; Reid Ainsworth, North Texas Food Bank; Charles McCowan, North Texas Food Bank; Jodi Shriver, Oak Farms Dairy.

According to Oak Farms, fresh milk typically has a shelf life of only 20 days whereas the UHT packages will last for up to 12 months.

For more information or to make a donation, visit https://ntfb.org.

