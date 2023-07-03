Dallas community hires off-duty police for Fourth of July gunfire protection

Celebratory fireworks and gunfire is illegal in Dallas but it happens anyway during the 4th of July holiday and some residents in Oak Cliff are so fed up, they are once again hiring off-duty officers to put a stop to it this week.

The residents of Marsalis Park are proud to call their neighborhood home but when the holidays roll around, it’s a different vibe.

"Very quiet, nobody bothers anybody,” said Shirley Thomas. "You can't sleep because the guns are going off, you don't know whether their guns or fireworks.”

One time, a bullet even came through her roof. She spent big money to get it repaired and knows it could’ve been worse.

“Somebody could’ve been in the kitchen, making them a sandwich or something,” Thomas said. "Bullets got to come down somewhere. You don't know where it's going to go, but it's going somewhere.”

This activity has gotten so frightening in years past, residents have paid to stay in hotel rooms around this time of year. During one July 4th holiday, neighbors say outside visitors set off so many fireworks the city sanitation department filled nearly 50 bags of trash.

That's why the homeowner's association is hiring up to three off-duty Dallas police officers to patrol their streets Tuesday night.

"There's some consequences if you are doing those fireworks or shooting your gun, we gonna get you,” said Ola Allen, Marsalis Park HOA president. “You can’t come and take over our community.”

The shift will last eight hours and cover 11 streets, impacting dozens of homes and well over 100 residents – many of who are retirees over 80.

"It has gotten much worse over the last five years. It seems like they have no respect for the neighborhood and we know that's a dangerous thing,” said resident Luther Marshall, who is also a pastor at a nearby church. “We’re living in that age now where people just don’t respect anything. They don’t respect anything or anybody.”

This will be the fourth holiday the neighborhood has hired officers to be on patrol, including this past New Year's Eve. The idea to hire officers came about after multiple incidents, neighborhood meetings, and Allen reached out to their local neighborhood DPD officer for help.

“It is still frightening to our seniors. For you to be sitting in your bedroom and you see flashing hit your patio. Those things, very strong, and very mighty," said Allen.

Allen said the cost is $88 per hour, per officer. With 3 officers, that's just over $2,000.

The service is paid for by HOA member dues and anyone else who chipped in. Flyers were distributed in the neighborhood to raise money.

Allen said the chief even donated the use of patrol cars, which is usually a separate cost.

"I think that's just wonderful, to know that we're not in this boat alone. That we have someone else that’s interested in our well-being, interested in us trying to progress and do positive things,” she said.

For these neighbors, it's all a price worth paying for peace of mind.

"People in blue can't be here all the time because we are short 317 officers. So I thought, we could be proactive, and let's work together,” Allen said.

The Marsalis Park HOA hopes to inspire other neighborhoods at risk of crime to take advantage of this program with Dallas Police.