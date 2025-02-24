A Dallas City Council committee on Monday requested a proposal that would help the city gauge developers' interest in the site of the former University General Hospital.

The location at 2929 S. Hampton has room for approximately 110 people and has been owned by the city since its city council approved the purchase in January 2022.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The purchase was met with opposition from neighbors who said they were not asked for input about a plan to create a location for permanent supportive housing for unsheltered neighbors experiencing chronic homelessness.

Three years later, the site, paid for with $6.5 million in taxpayer dollars as part of the 2017 bond, sits empty with an uncertain path forward.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The Housing and Homeless Solutions committee asked city staff Monday to come up with what's called a "request for interest" document, or "RFI" to help find out if a developer might have an alternative plan for the site.

Council member Zarin Gracey, whose District 3 includes the hospital site, unsuccessfully lobbied for the city to sell the property in 2024, says he hopes the process produces ideas for alternative uses that include another purchaser.

"If there’s no interest for it, then we can also answer that question too and say ‘you know, in this case well maybe permanent supportive housing is it,'” Gracey said.

Charles Brooks lives close to the busy corner of S. Hampton Road and Perryton Drive and says he understands it may take more time to figure out what could anchor the northwest corner of the intersection, but wants neighborhood input to continue playing a role.

"Whatever should be over there, it should be a positive in this neighborhood," Brooks said.