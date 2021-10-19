Oak Cliff

Oak Cliff Church Hosts Free Pumpkin Patch

Palabra de Vida Pumpkin Patch is across the street from the church of the same name in Oak Cliff

By Noelle Walker

NBC 5 News

Celebrating holidays can get expensive for families. That's why Palabra de Vida Church in Oak Cliff opened a pumpkin patch where admission is free.

"My wife and I have four kids," Palabra de Vida Pastor Juve Estrada said. "We wanted it to be free."

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

The pumpkin patch is on church property, right across the street from the Palabra de Vida (Word of Life) Church.

"This property used to be nothing," Estrada said. "Now it's been a blessing."

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas County 11 mins ago

Dallas County Pushes COVID-19 and Flu Vaccines

Balch Springs 53 mins ago

Major Crash Shuts Down Northbound I-635 in Balch Springs

Estrada said the pumpkin patch is bringing his congregation, families, and neighbors together.

"There's something, I guess, magical with the pumpkins," Estrada said looking through photos on his phone. "When I see all these pictures, all these people smiling, being here, spending time, family time; it's so satisfying for us to see that connection again."

A connection that had been missing since the pandemic started. Estrada wanted a place were people could gather to celebrate the harvest season.

"I know we're not all farmers, but during this year and this difficult time during the pandemic, we've been continuing to sow love," Estrada said, pointing now is the time to harvest what we've sown. "We receive love. We receive peace. We receive a hug."

The Palabra de Vida Pumpkin Patch is located at 2554 Bakersfield Street, Dallas. It's open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Halloween.

This article tagged under:

Oak CliffHalloweenfamilyChurchpumpkins
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Vidoes Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us