Oak Cliff Church Hosts Free Pumpkin Patch

Celebrating holidays can get expensive for families. That's why Palabra de Vida Church in Oak Cliff opened a pumpkin patch where admission is free.

"My wife and I have four kids," Palabra de Vida Pastor Juve Estrada said. "We wanted it to be free."

The pumpkin patch is on church property, right across the street from the Palabra de Vida (Word of Life) Church.

"This property used to be nothing," Estrada said. "Now it's been a blessing."

Estrada said the pumpkin patch is bringing his congregation, families, and neighbors together.

"There's something, I guess, magical with the pumpkins," Estrada said looking through photos on his phone. "When I see all these pictures, all these people smiling, being here, spending time, family time; it's so satisfying for us to see that connection again."

A connection that had been missing since the pandemic started. Estrada wanted a place were people could gather to celebrate the harvest season.

"I know we're not all farmers, but during this year and this difficult time during the pandemic, we've been continuing to sow love," Estrada said, pointing now is the time to harvest what we've sown. "We receive love. We receive peace. We receive a hug."

The Palabra de Vida Pumpkin Patch is located at 2554 Bakersfield Street, Dallas. It's open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Halloween.