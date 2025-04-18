Oak Cliff boxer training for biggest fight of her life at Madison Square Garden

Every day, twice at day, Shurretta 'Chiccn' Metcalf is at Texas Select Boxing in Garland, training for the fight of her life.

"Everybody likes to call me 'Chiccn.' It's so funny, a boxer that's named 'Chiccn,'" Metcalf said, smiling. "But I ain't scared, though!"

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Metcalf is the IBF Bantamweight World Champion. The Oak Cliff native recently signed with Jake Paul's MVP and is set to be the undercard fight for an all-women boxing card at Madison Square Garden.

"Which is the biggest stage you can be on in boxing?" Metcalf's trainer, Christine Lopez, asked. "All of the greats from the past have been on there, and now the new greats, the future greats, are gonna be on there. As women, it's huge! We're making history."

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"MVP is really changing the game," Metcalf said. "This fight right here, I'm about to make the biggest check I've ever made in boxing."

Metcalf says that's about $80,000, a long way from where she started 12 years ago.

"I'm over here getting the chills talking about it, because I just can't believe it," Metcalf said. "I started in underground boxing when I was fighting in the clubs and just asking me, 'Hey, you want to fight and we're gonna throw money in the ring'...so I jumped in the ring and started fighting. No training. No nothing!"

Then Metcalf got serious about it. She became a ranked amateur and is now DFW's first female World Champion.

"I just turned 40," said Metcalf, who doesn't look a day over 23. "I'm embracing it because I know I'm so much inspiration to women who think that they can't do this at their age. I started boxing at 28!"

"She is proving to everybody it doesn't matter where you come from, what you do, your dreams can come true," Lopez said.

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano are the headliner fight, a rematch from their bout in November on Netflix.

"We've heard all through the years...there's no money for women. Nobody wants to see women fight. Women shouldn't even be boxing. Well, why not? Why not, if that's their passion," Lopez asked. "So these women are showing everybody that any woman that are interested in boxing can not only be a boxer, but can go to the very highest levels."

Metcalf will fight Dina Thorslund for the title of Unified Bantamweight World Champion.

"It looks like I'm a person who's not big and strong, but when you feel these punches, you're gonna know what time it is," Metcalf said. "Of course I'm gonna win! And then when I win, you're gonna come back and do another interview, and I'm gonna have ALL the belts!"

The all-women boxing card at Madison Square Garden is on July 11 and can be seen on Netflix.