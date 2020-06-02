george floyd protests

Numerous Arrested After Protest in Arlington

Arlington police made at least five arrests Monday night after a group of protesters broke into a Walmart store and tried to steal electronics.

Investigators said there were at least 12 people involved in the incident. Seven got away.

Lt. Chris Cook with the Arlington Police Department said the protest started Monday evening at Arlington City Hall. That's where the group surrounded an Arlington police officer, who was inside their squad car at the time. Cook said the group then started spray painting the officer's car and throwing rocks at the car windows, forcing the officer to run for safety.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 8 hours ago

COVID-19 Case Tracker: What We Know About Cases in DFW, Around Texas

Denton 2 hours ago

Most Demonstrators Clear Denton Square After Trooper Takes a Knee With Protesters

The group then started marching towards the Walmart, across from AT&T Stadium. The store was closed at the time.

As of 12 a.m. Tuesday, a large group of people continued to defy police orders outside of that Walmart store. Cook told us that anyone who did not listen to police commands would be arrested.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page often, as it will be updated with new information as we get it.

This article tagged under:

george floyd protestsArlington
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us