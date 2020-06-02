Numerous Arrested After Protest in Arlington

Arlington police made at least five arrests Monday night after a group of protesters broke into a Walmart store and tried to steal electronics.

Investigators said there were at least 12 people involved in the incident. Seven got away.

Lt. Chris Cook with the Arlington Police Department said the protest started Monday evening at Arlington City Hall. That's where the group surrounded an Arlington police officer, who was inside their squad car at the time. Cook said the group then started spray painting the officer's car and throwing rocks at the car windows, forcing the officer to run for safety.

The group then started marching towards the Walmart, across from AT&T Stadium. The store was closed at the time.

As of 12 a.m. Tuesday, a large group of people continued to defy police orders outside of that Walmart store. Cook told us that anyone who did not listen to police commands would be arrested.

