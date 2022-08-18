NTTA Looking for the Owner of a Box of Football Jerseys Fumbled Onto Tollway

The North Texas Tollway Authority is looking for the owner of a box of red and white football jerseys they say were fumbled onto the Sam Rayburn Tollway in McKinney.

"With football season just weeks away, we want to help keep the losing team’s Friday night lights on and return these jerseys for the homecoming they deserve," the NTTA said in a statement.

The NTTA would like some help finding the owner of the jerseys so they can be returned before the start of the upcoming season.

Are the jerseys yours? Please contact mrey@ntta.org with other identifying information to claim these jerseys.

The NTTA said a wedding dress recovered last year was never claimed and will soon go to auction.