NTSB Say No Distress Calls Made During Rowlett Chopper Crash

The NTSB released new information Thursday about that helicopter crash in Rowlett last month that killed two people.

Investigators now say that there were no distress calls from the flight instructor or student pilot in the seconds after the tail separated from the cabin.

Lora Trout, 31, was the certified flying instructor on board the helicopter when the aircraft split in mid-air and fell to the ground over Rowlett on Friday, March 25.

Killed in the crash were Trout and 42-year-old student pilot Ty Wallis.

The exact cause of that crash is still under investigation.