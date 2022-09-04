NTFB Expands Food Drive to Collect 500,000 lbs of Peanut Butter

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) announced the launch of the Annual Spread the Hope Peanut Butter Drive Thursday as part of Hunger Action Month.

The food drive runs throughout September and the goal is to collect 500,000 pounds of peanut butter, both physically and online through a monetary donation, to help feed North Texans facing hunger.

The jars of peanut butter will be distributed through the North Texas Food Bank's Food 4 Kids backpack program and feeding network of more than 400 partner agencies and organizations.

"Inflation is hitting families hard, and we have seen a record level increase in the need for nutritious food in the North Texas area over the past several months," said Trisha Cunningham, President and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank. "This annual peanut butter drive could not have come at a better time with the impact of rising prices and children starting back to school, and it will help us tremendously in providing for those who need us most right now."

North Texas residents and businesses can support the food drive by collecting physical jars of peanut butter or through a virtual food drive.

Each dollar donated to the peanut butter campaign platform is used by NTFB to purchase peanut butter for a North Texas family facing hunger.

About the Peanut Butter Drive

The Peanut Butter Drive started in 2014 when the City of Plano mayor at the time, Harry LaRosiliere, wanted a way to raise awareness of the issue of childhood hunger in his city.

The drive expanded over the years to include all of Collin County. Under the leadership of the county's mayors and community leaders, the 2021 campaign collected a record-breaking 347,979 pounds, exceeding its goal of 300,000 pounds, and marking an increase from the 287,000 pounds raised in the 2020 campaign.

This year, the North Texas Food Bank has expanded the drive to include all 13 counties that the North Texas Food Bank serves. Current Plano Mayor, John Muns, has challenged the mayors across North Texas in a video to support the drive to meet the goal of raising 500,000 pounds of peanut butter.

The peanut butter collected in this campaign is a significant contribution toward NTFB's food goal of its Nourish North Texas campaign, which includes raising $300M in donated food products by the end of June 2023.

"The North Texas Food Bank service area has the fourth highest number of food insecure children in the country, and this food drive is about making sure that no children in our 10,000 square mile service area go hungry," said Cunningham. "Our community can provide hope for our neighbors experiencing hunger through a simple donation of peanut butter. We are grateful to all the mayors and committee members who support this campaign and help advance our mission of providing food for today and hope for tomorrow."

Physical 16-ounce plastic jars of any brand of peanut or any other nut butter can be delivered to the North Texas Food Bank's Perot Family Campus in Plano at 3677 Mapleshade Lane.

For more information on how to participate in the Annual Spread the Hope Peanut Butter Drive go to NTFB.