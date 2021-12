A Fort Worth hospital broke a new record last month, delivering more babies than ever before in one month.

Texas Health Southwest, in the southwest part of the city, revealed on Facebook that they delivered a total of 309 babies last month.

That's the highest number of monthly deliveries in the hospital's history.

The hospital released photos of the labor and delivery staff posing with balloons to celebrate the huge milestone.

Congratulations to the hospital staff and all the moms and dads.