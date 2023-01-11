‘Nothing Short of a Mircale': Irving Firefighter Returns After 500-Day Battle With COVID-19

EMT firefighter Joseph Solecki is back on the front lines with the Irving Fire Department after the battle of his life.

For 500 days, Solecki had COVID-19 and it was a battle that nearly cost him everything.

“Just amazing, it’s actually nothing short of a miracle,” said Capt. Jeff Judd of the IFD.

Judd says he and several other firefighters came down with COVID-19 shortly after treating a patient with the virus in July 2021.

Several were very ill, but no one was hit as fast and hard as Solecki.

“It was very shocking to see how quickly he deteriorated, being a healthy guy as he was, to being in the hospital in a coma,” said IFD driver Richard Estes who is also the secretary of the local union.

Solecki’s firefighter "brothers" in Irving, Bryan, College Station, Houston and Brazos County rallied around his family.

Solecki’s condition worsened and then improved thanks to many treatments, he said. At one point, doctors recommended he reconsider his lifelong career.

“They were unsure I would get my respiratory capacity back,” he said.

Solecki says he is still working through some neurological issues, mainly with his arm, some loss of strength and headaches, but has been cleared to return to duty full-time.

He’s completed three shifts and training so far.

Solecki is expressing gratitude to the medical team that cared for him, his family and the fire departments across the state that stepped up to help him through.

He’s especially thankful to return to a life of service he’s always wanted.

“I was the kid that every Halloween I was the fireman,” he said. “It was something I was raised in, born into and I couldn’t imagine not being around here anymore.”