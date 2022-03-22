Notable North Texas Buildings to Go Red for Red Cross' Giving Day

Skylines across North Texas will go red for Red Cross Giving Day.

Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Plano, Frisco and Plano will light notable buildings from their cities in honor of the organization’s annual charity drive that helps families who have been impacted by natural disasters and other life-changing situations

The annual drive is March 23 and on that evening, the Bank of America Plaza in Dallas, the Sundance Plaza in Fort Worth, Downtown Arlington and the Toyota Plano campus will light up in red.

To go involved and/or donate to the North Texas Red Cross, visit their website at RedCross.org.