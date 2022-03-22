Red Cross

Notable North Texas Buildings to Go Red for Red Cross' Giving Day

Dallas, Fort Worth and other North Texas cities will shine red in support of the humanitarian organization.

By Jacob Reyes

Dallas Texas skyline at sunset of modern skyscrapers in downtown Dallas city across expressway
Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Skylines across North Texas will go red for Red Cross Giving Day. 

Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Plano, Frisco and Plano will light notable buildings from their cities in honor of the organization’s annual charity drive that helps families who have been impacted by natural disasters and other life-changing situations

The annual drive is March 23 and on that evening, the Bank of America Plaza in Dallas, the Sundance Plaza in Fort Worth, Downtown Arlington and the Toyota Plano campus will light up in red. 

To go involved and/or donate to the North Texas Red Cross, visit their website at RedCross.org

