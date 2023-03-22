Notable DFW Establishments to Go Red Wednesday in Honor of the American Red Cross

Cities across DFW will go red Wednesday evening in recognition of the American Red Cross and Red Cross Giving Day.

Dallas iconic buildings like the Omni Hotel, Reunion Tower, Hunt Headquarters, AT&T Discovery District, Bank of America Plaza, Comerica Tower and more will light the Dallas skyline red. In Fort Worth, Sundance City Hall, Will Rogers Memorial Coliseum Tower and TCU will also light up. Arlington and Plano have similar plans in their respective cities.

Bedford, Euless, Hurst, Grapevine, Longview and Mansfield issued proclamations in support of Red Cross Month in support of the organization. Red Cross Month was started by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1943 when he issued a proclamation honoring the Red Cross’ humanitarian commitment.

"The generosity of North Texans has made the Red Cross mission possible here for more than 110 years," said Dr. Linda Braddy, Red Cross North Texas Region CEO. "From donating time and energy to gifting the Red Cross with a financial contribution, North Texans trust that we will be there when our community is in need. In just the last week, we responded to tornadoes in Irving, storm damage in Tyler, and home fires in Dallas, Fort Worth, Forney, Dimmitt and so many more. Volunteers stepped up to help just like financial donors do when they make a gift."

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides additional services to victims of disasters and supplies 40% of the nation’s blood. The organization also distributes international humanitarian aid and supports veterans, military members and their families.

For more information on the American Red Cross, Giving Day and Red Cross Month, visit the organization’s website here. To donate, go to NBCDFW.com/RedCross. Recently, the NBCDFW and American Red Cross partner site raised over $20,000 for Turkey and over $175,000 for Ukraine.