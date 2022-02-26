‘Not My Son' Hosting Largest Fundraiser of the Year

One of the largest grassroots efforts supporting the Dallas community is hosting its largest fundraiser of the year.

The nonprofit Not My Son formed in light of the protests following the killing of George Floyd in 2020.

It started as a safe space for meaningful dialogue between the community and city leaders but eventually transformed into a volunteer-based community organization.

Not My Son has held community feedings, hosted neighborhood clean-ups, organized tutoring for kids and distributed school supplies.

The organization even housed 600 families during last year's winter storm.

Next Saturday, Not My Son is hosting its second annual fundraising gala to continue serving underrepresented families.

It starts at 7 p.m. on March 5 at the High Point Event Center in Dallas.

Tickets are still available by clicking here.