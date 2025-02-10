Northwest ISD board meets Monday to discuss cutting jobs, budget future

Teachers and parents of students in the Northwest ISD will get an update on the district's plan for the future on Tuesday.

Due to a budget deficit, the school district announced its plans to cut more than 100 teaching jobs going into the next school year.

In November, Northwest ISD families voted against a tax increase of 3 cents that would have raised $16 million to keep the positions.

District leaders said that without the money, they'd have fewer teachers on staff and that class sizes would need to increase. Parents told NBC 5 they were concerned about what that means for their students.

"I have two kids in special education, and I'm worried about the services that they are going to receive and how they're going to receive them," said Gabriela Hawthorne.

The district said they were making changes to preserve program opportunities and avoid extensive layoffs.

Parents are calling on state legislators to improve school funding. Despite inflation and the addition of mandated obligations, Texas has not increased the basic allotment given to schools since 2019. In recent legislative sessions, increases in school funding have been tied to Gov. Greg Abbott's controversial push for a voucher program that would allow public dollars to be used to fund private education, but so far, that bill has not made it out of the Texas House.

The Northwest ISD school board meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Monday of each month.