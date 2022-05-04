Northside Community Website Aims to Spotlight Fort Worth Small Businesses

Casa Azul Coffee opened its doors in November in the North Side community of Fort Worth.

"Casa Azul Coffee is a space for quality coffee and community," Casa Azul Coffee owner Joseph Landeros said.

It’s a community he said connects with the shop’s coffee flavors.

"It's a predominately Latino neighborhood," Landeros said.

"For us to be here in the North Side community, the historic North Side community in Fort Worth, has been a blessing just to see the level of support the community has given us."

Landeros is also happy to have the support of the website Northside Community.

The site lists a directory of small businesses in the area.

"Beyond the stockyards, there's a lot more going,” Northside Community founder Arnoldo Hurtado said. “There's a lot of small businesses and families that are running entrepreneurial services and we want to highlight those people that often get overlooked."

Hurtado said the goal is to make sure as the North Side gains attention all businesses have a chance to be seen. No matter how small.

"We have a long way to go,” Hurtado said. “But the reason we are taking time with it and we are not in hurry is because we want to foster a relationship where we get to know these businesses."

Landeros said this is good for people like him.

“Latinos make up the fastest-growing population of entrepreneurs in the U.S. and Fort Worth is no different,” Landeros said. “So, when you think about that type of growth there's opportunity for a lot of people, not just me."

The website embraces the culture of the community, but it's open to all businesses.

Something Landeros said can be beneficial to the area.

"I think it’s just another addition to bringing greater awareness to the cultural diversity of the north side of Fort Worth,” Landeros said. “But also giving a chance to everyone to support your local businesses."

Northside Community was started back in 2015.

To learn more about the group and directory click here.