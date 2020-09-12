NorthPark Mall Evacuated Due to Accidental Fire on Saturday

NorthPark Mall was evacuated Saturday afternoon after an accidental fire was started on the first floor of the building.

According to NorthPark Center officials, the fire occurred inside the Eataly construction space at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said responding officials initially reported smoke coming from the third floor of the mall.

Fire officials were able to extinguish the fire quickly. NorthPark evacuated the shopping center due to residual smoke from the blaze.

The mall will remain closed for the remainder of the day, NorthPark officials said. Retailers and restaurants with outdoor entrances may remain open.

NBC 5 News

According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, investigators determined that the fire began when sparks from a construction area ignited combustible materials on an out-of-service escalator belt.

No injuries have been reported.