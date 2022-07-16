NorthPark Center's Iconic Santa Announces Retirement After Three Decades

It's a bittersweet farewell to an icon at NorthPark Center in Dallas. The Dallas mall's iconic Santa is ready to retire to the North Pole after 32 years of bringing joy to families who celebrate the Christmas season with a visit and a picture.

When he's not rocking the red suit, Santa's helper goes by Dr. Carl Anderson. Perhaps what made him so good at his seasonal job was that he's a child psychologist.

Anderson, who lives in Austin, has been coming to Dallas to sit in as Santa at NorthPark Center since 1989. He also helped raise funds for Children’s Health by hosting breakfast with Santa and during the pandemic, his Visits with Santa went virtual and included visiting patients at Children’s Health.

The iconic NorthPark Center Santa Claus donated his time to share private, virtual visits with kids at Children’s Medical Center in Dallas via video conferencing.

Anderson says he's grateful for the memories and special moments with his fans, some of whom have shared photos through the years as they brought their children to see him.

He told our partners at The Dallas Morning News, "I am so appreciative to have been a part of their holidays and their life - that they treasure our memories and experiences together as fondly as I do."

Anderson was inducted into the International Santa Claus Hall of Fame in 2012, his entry as "Lone Star Santa" highlights that "he has been heralded by Los Angeles Magazine as the closest thing to Santa since Edmund Gwenn held Natalie Wood on his lap in Miracle on 34th Street."

Judging by the outpouring on social media, Anderson will be missed by many North Texans.

NorthPark is planning a new Santa experience for the 2022 holiday season.

For many families it’s a tradition to get their child’s picture taken on Santa’s lap. But at NorthPark Center in Dallas, the holiday ritual takes on a deeper meaning for some families, and even for Santa.