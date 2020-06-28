Northeast Police

Northeast Police Squad Car Struck by Suspected Drunk Driver During Traffic Stop

Northeast Police Department/Facebook

A Northeast police officer was assisting another officer in a driving while intoxicated stop when his patrol vehicle was hit by a suspected drunk driver, Northeast police said in a Facebook post Sunday.

All parties in the crash along U.S. Highway 380 received medical attention and were released, Northeast police said.

According to Northeast police, the second suspected impaired driver was driving without headlights when he hit the officer.

The officer was parked in front of a tow-truck that was loading the vehicle in the original stop.

The second driver faces a DWI charge from Denton police, who conducted the investigation into the crash.

