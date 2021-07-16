North Texas Woman Warns of Scams After Calls Requesting Money on Gift Cards

A North Texas woman is sending a warning to others after she says she was scammed out of $170,000.

The woman, who does not want to be identified, tells NBC 5 she retired last year and in April she says scammers called her telling her someone opened up 18 accounts in her name and was sending money to Colombia.

"I said no way I'm not sending any money to Colombia and I have no 18 accounts, banks accounts. He said, 'well we have here that you do and that you are so in order for you to stop these people from getting any more money out of your accounts we need you to talk to someone,'" the woman said.

She says they convinced her to send her money to them through gift cards for safekeeping.

She says she finally learned of the scam when she tried mailing a box filled with $16,000, but the box got lost in the mail.

She called police and she hopes her story can be a warning to others.

"I hope it helps people. I really do."

The woman says she has recovered some money but not all of it.