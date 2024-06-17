Azle

North Texas woman reported missing found dead in man's backyard, police say

The woman's suspected murderer is being held on a $650,000 bond

By De'Anthony Taylor

An Azle man is being held on multiple charges, including murder, after a missing woman's body was found hidden in his backyard.

Shane Breshers is charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and murder in the death of Heather Treibly, a woman who had not been seen since May 27, the Azle Police Department said in a news release.

Azle Police said they launched an investigation after receiving a missing persons report on June 1 about Trebily.

On Wednesday, June 12, officers responded to a home in the 100 block of Ty Lane after reports of a suspicious incident. After showing up at Bresher's home, police said they found an unidentified body concealed in the backyard of the man's home.

Through her tattoos, investigators were able to confirm and presumably identify Treibly as the deceased person, authorities said.

According to the police department, Breshers was named the primary suspect, and detectives found more evidence to issue a warrant for the man's arrest.

Breshers was arrested on the same day Treibly’s body was found for tampering with evidence. The following day, he was charged with murder.

Booking records show Breshers is held at the Lon Evans Corrections Center with a $650,000 bond.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Azle Police Department at 817-444-3221

