North Texas Woman Organizes Demonstration to Raise Awareness on Sudan Conflict

A North Texas woman is organizing a demonstration to raise awareness of the ongoing conflict in Sudan, which has forced thousands to evacuate the African nation.

Douha Abbasher is finishing her first year of graduate school in Denton. For Abbasher, the fighting in Sudan is deeply personal. She lived there for a year as a child and has spent multiple summers in Sudan with her family.

“My grandmother, my aunts, my uncles, cousins. Almost everybody is in Sudan,” Abbasher said. “I think a lot of people kind of feel stunned. Still, there is an emotional shock that this is happening because nothing like this on this scale has ever happened in our country.”

Abbasher said most of her family has fled to safer locations in neighboring cities and countries over the past two weeks. Communication has been limited, she said.

“It’s been really difficult because our cousins and families are sending us voice memos when we can and they’re like, ‘I don’t know if you guys can hear the guns firing outside. They’ve been non-stop,’” she told NBC 5 Friday. “Having to hear that my baby cousins are having to put cotton in the ears, so they don’t hear the gunfire at night so they can sleep, that’s really common that’s been happening in the country these days.”

Abbasher is organizing a peaceful protest at the Irving Convention Center on Saturday at 11 a.m. in hopes of promoting solidarity and community.

“I think that it will be very empowering. We’re doing all we can to raise voices. We’re expecting a lot of Sudanese and not Sudanese people to come out and support,” she said.

Prior to the violence breaking out, there were roughly 16,000 American citizens in Sudan. Hundreds of American citizens left Sudan by land, sea and air last week, according to the State Department.

NBC News reports over 420 people have been killed in the violence, including at least two Americans since the fighting erupted in April.