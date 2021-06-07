North Texas Woman Hopes Her Loss Helps Others Gain Strength and Faith

Courtney Fields has a smile that lights up a room, framed by a dimple she got from her mom.

"She has dimples too," Fields said. "That's my twin, I guess!"

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Genetics passed down something else to the 24-year-old Fields.

"Ah, the BRCA gene," Shanta Hudson-Fields said looking at a family photo album with her daughter. "Yeah, my mom passed before you were born."

The BRCA gene is a mutation that comes with a higher risk of breast cancer. Both Hudson-Fields and Fields have it.

"Breast cancer runs in my family," Fields said. "So I decided to get a preventative double mastectomy with breast reconstruction."

Fields had the surgery in early February. A few weeks later she went to the hospital, where she was treated for blood clots.

"By God's grace I made it to the hospital when I did," Fields said. "Because had I stayed at home, I may not be sitting here talking to you today."

In the hospital, Fields' parents had to make a life-changing decision to save her life.

"Yeah. My leg amputation," Fields said. "I'm like, I don't have a leg. I really don't have a leg."

Her left leg was amputated above the knee. Now, Fields, who played college basketball at Texas A&M Commerce, is learning to get around in a new way.

"I call this my new normal," Fields said, adding that she leans on her faith. "God has a plan for me, and I guess this was his plan."

While at a doctor's appointment with her father, Fields saw a North Texas gospel star. "Kirk Franklin," Fields said. "He's big time."

Franklin posted Courtney's story on Instagram, and the feedback was instant.

"I'm just so happy I was able to touch as many people as it did," Fields said. "My journey is not over yet."

Fields said the experience has made her relationship with her parents stronger. She will start rehabilitation this week and hopes to get a prosthetic leg soon.