McKinney

North Texas Woman Gets New Kidney From Cousin in Kentucky

The Porter cousins say it's a gift that came at the best time

By Yona Gavino

Family photo

A 27-year-old North Texas woman is getting the gift of good health from her cousin in Kentucky.

Lizzie Porter will soon receive a new kidney from her cousin Sarah.

“I’ve always wanted to be a living donor,” Sarah Porter said.

Lizzie Porter lives in McKinney. She was diagnosed with kidney disease several years ago.

“My kidney function has hung anywhere from 7% to 10% the last three years,” Lizzie said.

After getting tested and learning that she was a perfect match, Sarah flew from Kentucky to Texas to help her cousin.

“The fact that’s coming from someone I love so much and who I’m so close to is even better,” Lizzie said.

Lizzie joined a list of more than 90,000 Americans waiting for a new kidney. Her journey began with a joke Sarah made a decade ago.

“We went on vacation 10 years ago. Lizzie got sick right after, and I jokingly said, 'You know, if you ever need a kidney, let me know,'" Sarah said. 

Their surgery will take place on Tuesday at Medical City Dallas.

“I’m going to feel so amazing I’m not even going to know what to do with myself. That’s my hope,” Lizzie said. 

If you are interested in becoming a kidney donor, visit https://www.kidneyfund.org.

