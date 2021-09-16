KELLER

North Texas Woman Dressed Victory Brinker for ‘America's Got Talent' Finale

Victory Brinker during the season 16 finale of America's Got Talent.
Trae Patton/NBC

A North Texas woman is over the moon about dressing a princess popular in NBC primetime.

Victory Brinker, of Pennsylvania, made it to the finale of 'America's Got Talent' with her stunning opera performances.

The dress the 9-year-old wore for her final opera performance was made by designer Bee J. Stanley from Keller.

Stanley says she was amazed by Victory's voice as she was watching the show and decided to message her mom.

She got a reply and everything fell into place.

"When I actually saw it live on TV, I was, like, super excited. Then when I heard what Sophia said I actually screamed and then I started crying," said Stanley.

AGT judge and actress Sophia Vergara told Victory she picked the perfect dress and she loved it.

Stanley says she hopes the 'America's Got Talent' exposure helps her expand her business.

