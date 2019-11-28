Grand Prairie Couple Among 7 Killed in Belize Bus Crash

A husband and wife from Grand Prairie were among seven people killed in a bus crash in Belize Wednesday, a family member says.

Adrian and Sara Armijo, along with several other family members, were traveling through Belize on a Carnival Cruise and booked a bus tour independent of the cruise.

Sara Armijo died at the scene, while Adrian Armijo later died at a hospital, the family member said.

Five other family members were injured in the crash, including the Armijo's children, David Armijo and Byanca Cardenas, their son-in-law Eric Cardenas, niece Maribel Navarro and her boyfriend Tecno Panyarath. All five of the injured were transported to Florida, a family member said.

David Armijo and Byanca Cardenas were in fair condition Saturday, and Navarro was in critical condition, hospital officials said.

Grand Prairie Independent School District confirmed to NBC 5 that Sarah Armijo worked in the district's business office. A spokesperson called news of her death a "shock" and said counselors would be made available for staff.

The crash happened at about 3:10 p.m. Wednesday when the bus struck by a red SUV that attempted to pass another vehicle, according to police in Belize. All three occupants of the SUV died in the crash, as did the bus driver.

The bus tour also included passengers from an MSC Cruise. One of the MSC passengers was among the dead, while five others from that cruise line were injured in the crash.

Carnival Cruise Line released the following statement.