A North Texas woman died Friday from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning.

Deputies from the Hunt County Sheriff's Office were called to a home in Celeste on Friday.

When they arrived, they found a woman dead in the garage. There was also a gas-powered generator, that had run out of gas, inside the garage. There was an extension cord attached to the generator that led into the home.

Once inside the home, deputies also found two dogs and one cat who had also died.

Investigators said the deaths appeared to be the result of accidental carbon monoxide poisoning as power had been out in the area for several hours.

The Hunt County Sheriff reminds citizens to never use generators or other fuel-powered equipment inside a home, garage, carport, or other enclosed spaces.

Place generators at least 20 feet from the house and follow all instructions that are provided with your equipment.

“My condolences go out to the family of the deceased, this tragic accident was the result of someone trying to make the best out of their current circumstances,” Sheriff Terry Jones said.

The Celeste Fire Department and the First Baptist Church in Celeste are both open Friday night as warming centers for anyone who may need it.