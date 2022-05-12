North Texas Woman Battles Breast Cancer While Pregnant

One North Texas woman is facing an unimaginable battle.

Tiffany Wilburn was 31 weeks pregnant when she found a lump on her breast. Three weeks later, she learned that lump was aggressive breast cancer, a heartbreaking diagnosis for her family.

“You know, with knowledge of having little ones 8 and under at home and a little one on the way, it's not something any, any mom wants to hear,” Wilburn said.

After having 5 daughters, Wilburn and her husband Andrew are now expecting their first son.

She has been able to get a first round of chemo to tide her over before she is induced in two weeks.

In the meantime, the bills are piling up, and the family does not have insurance.

Wilburn's appointments require all the money upfront.

They family said they are having to rely on Christian organizations, as well as the kindness of others, to help ease their burden.

“Normally we're put in a position to help, and now we're in a position of needing help, but that is the beautiful thing about community," Wilburn said. "We're there for each other."

“I can't really say enough about the communities at large, Navarro County, San Patricio County, all of our church friends, and friends in that aspect of things have shown up for us,” Wilburn's husband said.

A day after hesitantly posting a GoFundMe to help, more than $16,000 funneled in.

The family said they are humbled and overwhelmed by everyone who has helped and that they are pulling strength from each other, their faith, and the faith communities that are helping support them.