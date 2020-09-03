North Texas Will Have ‘No Refusal' Weekend for Labor Day Holiday

Texas law enforcement officers are cracking down on drunken driving during the Labor Day holiday weekend.

In Tarrant County, police officers and sheriff deputies will be posted throughout the area with access to expedited judicial warrants and centralized blood-draw locations.

Drivers who refuse to take a breathalyzer will instead be subject to a court-ordered blood test.

No Refusal weekends serve to decrease the number of drunk drivers on the roads, and they often occur during holidays associated with high alcohol consumption.

It will be in effect in Tarrant County from 9:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, until 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8.