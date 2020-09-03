Labor Day

North Texas Will Have ‘No Refusal' Weekend for Labor Day Holiday

No-Refusal-Weekend
Fort Worth Police Department

Texas law enforcement officers are cracking down on drunken driving during the Labor Day holiday weekend.

In Tarrant County, police officers and sheriff deputies will be posted throughout the area with access to expedited judicial warrants and centralized blood-draw locations.

Drivers who refuse to take a breathalyzer will instead be subject to a court-ordered blood test.

No Refusal weekends serve to decrease the number of drunk drivers on the roads, and they often occur during holidays associated with high alcohol consumption.

It will be in effect in Tarrant County from 9:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, until 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8.

This article tagged under:

Labor Dayno refusal
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us