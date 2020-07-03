North Texas Will Have “No Refusal” Weekend for Independence Day Holiday

Drivers pulled over in North Texas and asked to take a breathalyzer test will not be able to decline during the holiday weekend.

Police officers said they will be looking out for drunk drivers.

Usually, police officers in Texas have to get a warrant if someone refuses to take the breathalyzer test.

But, during Independence Day weekend, drivers will not be able to refuse if they are asked to take the test.

No Refusal weekends serve to decrease the number of drunk drivers on the roads, and they often occur during holidays associated with high alcohol consumption.



