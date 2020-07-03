fourth of july

North Texas Will Have “No Refusal” Weekend for Independence Day Holiday

During Independence Day weekend, drivers will not be able to refuse if they are asked to take a breathalyzer test

No-Refusal-Weekend
Fort Worth Police Department

Drivers pulled over in North Texas and asked to take a breathalyzer test will not be able to decline during the holiday weekend.

Police officers said they will be looking out for drunk drivers.

Usually, police officers in Texas have to get a warrant if someone refuses to take the breathalyzer test.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Jul 5

COVID-19 Case Tracker: What We Know About Cases in DFW, Around Texas

Frisco ISD 44 mins ago

High Schools Students Launch ‘Project Kind Packs' to Help Elementary Schools

But, during Independence Day weekend, drivers will not be able to refuse if they are asked to take the test.

No Refusal weekends serve to decrease the number of drunk drivers on the roads, and they often occur during holidays associated with high alcohol consumption.


This article tagged under:

fourth of julyNorth TexasIndependence Day
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us