North Texas wildland firefighters battling Crabapple Fire; Urge vigilance

Specialized firefighters from Johnson County to Plano have been deployed across the state in what has been an especially busy wildfire season.

“This season is unique,” said firefighter Nathan Molder of Johnson County EDS #1. “It’s probably the worst since 2011 when we have multiple large fires around the state.”

Strike team 130 comprised of members of the Frisco, Plano and Greenville fire departments is on the ground battling the Crabapple wildfire burning just north of Fredericksburg.

Captain Chris Patterson of Plano Fire Rescue spoke with NBC 5 via phone Tuesday afternoon.

The team is fighting back the flames using a ‘type 3’ fire engine which holds up to 750 gallons of water and is able to fight the fire while in motion, he said.

“We have the capability of getting out into the actual where the fire is actually burning and attacking the fire either directly or working around the flames,” said Patterson.

The blaze has already consumed an estimated 9,800 acres and has damaged or destroyed at least nine homes, according to the city of Fredericksburg spokesman Sean Doerre.

The wildfire Saturday afternoon was about 10 miles north of the tourist destination and spread across Highway 16 out to FM 1631, according to Doerre.

The fire zone is also about 20 miles from a threat to the area’s popular 290 Wine Corridor and is not threatening the city’s historic downtown.

Doerre says while the wildfire is about 85% contained, there is still concern given Tuesday’s 30mph winds and low humidity.

Fortunately, help has arrived from across the state, he said.

“I've seen departments from Corpus Christi to Houston all the way up to the DFW,

Metroplex area, Grand Prairie, Roanoke,” said Doerre. “[It’s] just really, really awesome to see that outpouring of neighbors helping neighbors.”

Faith-based groups are also on the move.

Volunteer members with Texans on Mission packed up and headed out Tuesday morning.

Some volunteers were bound for Texas Hill Country and others were heading to southern Missouri where a deadly EF-3 tornado left wreckage and ruined buildings.

“We're deploying shower laundry units, we're deploying feeding teams, we're deploying chainsaw teams to meet needs and help folks recover after both of these situations,” said John Hall, spokesman for Texans on Mission.

Molder tells NBC 5 that his strike team was pulled from the Crabapple Fire and is on standby and proactively protecting public land near Austin.

“We went in and cleared fuel away from structures this morning in case a fire lit off right there and that was inside the state park,” he said.

Fire authorities stress the vast majority of wildfires are ‘human-caused’ including drivers with trailers, boats or RVs dragging chains, tossing cigarettes out of the window and burning material.

When it comes to active burn bans, active in several but not all North Texas counties, Molder says everyone should do their part to prevent fires that could quickly get out of control.

“If you’re doing something and you’re allowed to burn outside, be very cautious,” he said. “We would urge you not to, even if you are legally allowed to right now, because if something happens resources are pulled all over the state you may have an extended response.”

Fire officials urge people to be vigilant and immediately call 911 to report grass fires.