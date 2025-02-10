A youth water polo coach is facing several charges, including sexual assault and online solicitation of a minor, police say.

Adrian Maher, 26, of Roanoke, was arrested on Feb. 5 and accused of aggravated sexual assault, indecency, and online solicitation. Maher is free after posting bonds totaling $130,000. It's unclear if he's obtained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Authorities said they received reports of abuse while he worked as a water polo coach at a private club. According to police, he was terminated shortly after the accusations.

Due to the nature of the investigation and the age of the victim(s), police said they would not release additional information.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The investigation into the allegations is ongoing. The Southlake Police Department encourages parents who suspect their child may be a victim to contact Detective Roberson at 817-748-8235.