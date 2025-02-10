southlake

North Texas water polo coach accused of child sexual assault, solicitation, police say

Roanoke man accused of sexually abusing a child as a private water polo coach

By Lauren Harper

police car
NBC 5 News

A youth water polo coach is facing several charges, including sexual assault and online solicitation of a minor, police say.

Adrian Maher, 26, of Roanoke, was arrested on Feb. 5 and accused of aggravated sexual assault, indecency, and online solicitation. Maher is free after posting bonds totaling $130,000. It's unclear if he's obtained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Authorities said they received reports of abuse while he worked as a water polo coach at a private club. According to police, he was terminated shortly after the accusations.

Due to the nature of the investigation and the age of the victim(s), police said they would not release additional information.

The investigation into the allegations is ongoing. The Southlake Police Department encourages parents who suspect their child may be a victim to contact Detective Roberson at 817-748-8235.

