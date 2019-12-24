North Texas Volunteers to Feed 6,000 First Responders for Christmas

The Feed a Hero initiative has become a true North Texas Christmas tradition with the community giving meals to first responders in a show of generosity and love.

In its sixth year, a group of volunteers will hand deliver 6,000 Christmas meals to first responders in Dallas, Tarrant, Collin, Denton, Parker, Cook and Wise counties.

The preparations start on Christmas Eve and the work continues until the last meal is delivered to police and fire stations throughout North Texas.

“I have a passion for it. I’m a former first responder, so I get it,” founder Jim Searles said. “I’ve eaten my fair share of 7Eleven hot dogs on Christmas Day because they were the only thing that was open. Our heroes deserve better than this.”

Not only are the first responders touched by the kindness, the volunteers often walk away with a deeper understanding of true gratitude.

“Our volunteers come back year and year and say ‘we thought we knew what true gratitude was, until we saw that,” Searles said.

The group will deliver the food to 440 stations across North Texas.

Feed a Hero still needs volunteers will to deliver meals in their vehicles to get all the food to the stations in a timely manner.

ONLINE: You can find out how to help by visiting FeedAHero.org.