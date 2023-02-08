Volunteers were prepared to work through the night in a cold Garland warehouse Wednesday as donations arrived by the carload with boxes and bags overflowing. The donations are set to head to Turkey and Syria to help the relief efforts after earthquakes killed thousands across the area.

“These are urgent needs of winter blankets, baby diapers, you name it, gloves, socks, tents, sleeping bags,” said Erdal Sipahi, president of the Turkish American Association of North Texas.

Sipahi said it was just two days ago that TURANT learned of available cargo space aboard a Turkish Airlines flight leaving DFW Thursday.

“All of the donations the generous people of Dallas-Fort Worth have brought to us in the last 24 hours, literally,” said Sipahi.

He hopes to send about two tons of supplies, which will join another 25 tons already sent by organizations like his from around the United States, destined for the epicenter of the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that rocked Syria and Turkey. Volunteers say they’re willing to work through the night…

“We need to get all these things sorted, boxed, on the palettes,” said volunteer Turkan Bayulken.

Like others, Bayulken is working tirelessly in the hopes some of these crucial items will end up in the hands of loved ones now experiencing the trauma she felt when a similar quake hit Turkey in 1999.

Bayulkan lived in Istanbul at the time. Now, she said she’s focusing on filling the need before mourning all that’s been lost.

“Being able to help us much as we can, even if it’s just sending stuff or making monetary donations, is very soothing,” she said.

There’s also comfort in the fact they’re not alone.

After a call with the Assembly of Turkish American Associations, Sipahi said he learned American organizations have donated close to five million dollars to AFAD, Turkey’s equivalent to FEMA.

In North Texas, the Texas Baptist Men said they’ve begun collecting donations to get supplies like water, blankets and generators on the ground in both Syria and Turkey.

“Within an hour or two, we had phone calls come in requesting help,” said Associate Executive Director John-Travis Smith.

Smith said once search and rescue efforts cease, volunteers will follow.

“Some of these people are already refugees from war-torn areas. So you’re talking about a long-term, multi-year deployment or help with a lot of things, so that’s what we’re looking at,” he said.

In the days to come, TURANT said it will announce donation drop-off locations in Fort Worth, the mid-cities and McKinney. For now, donations can be dropped off at a warehouse space that’s already been opened.

Where to Donate

Garland: 2525 South Shiloh Rd. Suite 200, Garland, TX (M-F: 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.)

Downton Dallas: 3907 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75226 (M-F: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

Motif Tile Inc. 3225 Skylane Dr. Suite 125, Carrollton (M-F 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.)

What to Donate

Unused winter clothing for kids and adults

Unused Scarfs, beanies, socks and underwear

Unused Winter gloves and warmers

Unused Sweaters, Pants

Unused Winter boots, moon boots

Four-person tents & cots

Winter blankets

Baby bottles, formula, diapers

Nonperishable foods

Late Wednesday, TURANT was still in search of an 18-wheeler to help move donations from Garland to DFW Airport. TURANT can be reached at turantbod@gmail.com.