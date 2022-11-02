North Texas Volunteers Help Pack more than 100,000 Meals

As inflation continues to put stress on households, charities continue to look for help to feed those who may be in need of meals.

On Sunday, more than 600 volunteers packed 103,175 meals. The non-profit U.S. Hunger, in partnership with the Ismaili CIVIC, helped coordinate the event at the Ismaili Jamatkhana in Plano.

The meals were sent to North Texas Food Bank, Minnie's Food Pantry, City Square, Metrocrest, 6 Stones and Mission Central.

"I am grateful that we packed 103,175 meals exceeding our goal of packing 100,000 meals to serve the food-insecure in the North Texas Community," said Nizar Didarali, President of the Ismaili Council for Central United States.

Volunteers were made up of people of all ages and backgrounds from around North Texas including the Bohora community and exchange students.

"This event models a deeply ingrained tradition that shapes the social conscience of the Ismaili Muslim community. We give our competence, our time, material or intellectual wherewithal with those among whom we live, for the relief of hardship, pain or ignorance. This effort is a reflection of our ethic of serving with dignity as the meals we pack are healthy and will be shared with our partner organizations. We appreciate all those who participated," said Didarali.

City and state leaders including Rep. Matt Shaheen (R-Plano), Carrollton Mayor Steve Babick, Euless Mayor Pro-tem Eddie Price and Deputy Fire Chief of Plano Scott Mallen were also in there.

"It truly takes a village to help our most vulnerable in need. The 100,000-meal event exemplified harmony, compassion, peace and open hearts that came forward t help ensure the village came together to pay it forward. Examples for all of us to follow, regardless of our walk of life," said Babick.