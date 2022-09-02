North Texas Volunteers Head to Guatemala for Charity Projects

A pile of duffle bags filled with medical equipment sat at the ready in Dallas on Friday afternoon, waiting for volunteers to pick them up and get on their flight to Guatemala Saturday.

Volunteers with AMN Heathcare and the International Esperanza Project will be stationed about a two-hour drive outside Guatemala's capital to provide health care, fuel-efficient and non-toxic stoves, and education resources to a community in need.

"Esperanza means hope," said Michelle Hollaender, who started the International Esperanza Project. "That really is our mission. It's to bring hope to people in the third world countries that need it the most."

Hollaender was born and grew up in Guatemala.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

"Just to see the need and be able to come and help the people of Guatemala with amazing doctors, I cannot express how incredible the American people are, how good they give from their heart, and whenever we ask for help, they say, 'yes.'"

More than 100 volunteers from North Texas and beyond will spend a week in Guatemala. It's the first medical mission since the pandemic started. Hollaender has plans to expand the reach of those they help.

"In a few years we will truly see communities change; change because they don't cook on open fires in their homes, they have education, and health care," Hollaender said.

Hollander said though they are not a religious charity, she feels it is God's work.

"Just do it once," Hollaender said. "And once you see it's easy, your heart wants to keep on doing it."