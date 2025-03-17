North Texas volunteers prepare to help communities recover from deadly storms

North Texas volunteers are preparing to deploy to communities upended by deadly tornadoes and wildfires over the weekend.

Before even the first images of this weekend’s destructive storms appeared, volunteers with Texans On Mission were prepared to respond.

Their teams are now on alert and waiting to hear where they'll be deployed.

“When the damage gets so widespread, it’s amazing how the volunteers step up and try to meet that,” said Texans On Mission Director of Disaster Relief David Wells.

Wells has been with the organization for 30 years and is tasked with directing North Texans to the hardest-hit areas.

On Monday, volunteers inside the Texans On Mission warehouse in Dallas were readying their mobile kitchens, laundry stations, and shower units. Volunteers can serve thousands of meals out of their mobile units.

Wells expects to send a team of volunteers to Missouri to help clear debris from powerful tornadoes and another team to Oklahoma to help with wildfire recovery efforts.

And if other communities reach out, Texans On Mission says they’ll be ready.

“We talk about bringing that help, hope and healing. It’s that physical help, hope and healing, but it’s also that spiritual part of help, hope and healing,” Wells said.

For information on volunteering or making a monetary donation, visit Texans On Mission.