North Texas Venues Step Up to Help Couples Displaced by Noah’s Event Venues Close

Several North Texas venues are stepping up, offering to help couples scrambling to save their find a new place to tie the knot after Noah’s Event Venue unexpectedly shut its doors at 30 of its locations nationwide over the weekend.

The company has three locations in Dallas-Fort Worth, located in Las Colinas, Fairview and Fort Worth.

Ashton Gardens in Corinth is offering to help. "It’s such a stressful situation for all those families and we really want to work with the displaced brides and offer them deep discounts at any of our Ashton Gardens locations," said Ashley Love.

Ashton Gardens

2001 Ashton Gardens Lane

Corinth, TX 76210

940-498-4273

Website: AshtonGardens.com

Email: infodallas@ashtongardens.com

III Forks Dallas is also offering help for displaced couples. The venue said it offers spaces for 10 guests to upwards of 850. "There will be NO room rental and NO deposit required for any displaced guests, only a contract agreement commitment with food and beverage minimums," said sales and events manager Linda O'Brien.

III Forks Dallas

17776 Dallas Parkway

Dallas, TX 75287

972-267–1776

Website: 3Forks.com

Email: dallasbanquets@3forks.com

Saint Jude Events Venue is also offering help for weddings and other events like quinceañeras. " I can offer $1,000 off the price to help them out," said Ken Johnson. "What happened to them is terrible."

Knights of Columbus Banquet Hall

2625 South Cooper Street

Arlington, TX 76015

817-891-4653

Website: KofCBanquetHall.com

Email: KenofC6269@yahoo.com

Howard Beckerman with 1010 Collins, which is located across from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, is also offering to help stranded couples.

1010 Collins

1010 N Collins Street

Arlington, TX 76011

877-294-6836

Website: 1010Collins.com

Email: howard@1010collins.com

The Experience Restaurant and Performance Arts Center north of Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in Grapevine is offering help researching options for couples.

The Experience PAC

1713 Cross Roads Drive

Grapevine, TX, 76051

817-310-0191

Website: TheExperiencePAC.com

Email: theexperiencepac@gmail.com

The Better Business Bureau offers these tips for anyone planning an event: