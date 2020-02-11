North Texas Venues Step Up to Help Couples Displaced by Noah’s Event Venues Close

Several North Texas venues are stepping up, offering to help couples scrambling to save their find a new place to tie the knot after Noah’s Event Venue unexpectedly shut its doors at 30 of its locations nationwide over the weekend.
The company has three locations in Dallas-Fort Worth, located in Las Colinas, Fairview and Fort Worth.
Ashton Gardens in Corinth is offering to help. "It’s such a stressful situation for all those families and we really want to work with the displaced brides and offer them deep discounts at any of our Ashton Gardens locations," said Ashley Love.
Ashton Gardens
2001 Ashton Gardens Lane
Corinth, TX 76210
940-498-4273
Website: AshtonGardens.com
Email: infodallas@ashtongardens.com
III Forks Dallas is also offering help for displaced couples. The venue said it offers spaces for 10 guests to upwards of 850. "There will be NO room rental and NO deposit required for any displaced guests, only a contract agreement commitment with food and beverage minimums," said sales and events manager Linda O'Brien.
III Forks Dallas
17776 Dallas Parkway
Dallas, TX 75287
972-267–1776
Website: 3Forks.com
Email: dallasbanquets@3forks.com
Saint Jude Events Venue is also offering help for weddings and other events like quinceañeras. " I can offer $1,000 off the price to help them out," said Ken Johnson. "What happened to them is terrible."
Knights of Columbus Banquet Hall
2625 South Cooper Street
Arlington, TX 76015
817-891-4653
Website: KofCBanquetHall.com
Email: KenofC6269@yahoo.com
Howard Beckerman with 1010 Collins, which is located across from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, is also offering to help stranded couples.
1010 Collins
1010 N Collins Street
Arlington, TX 76011
877-294-6836
Website: 1010Collins.com
Email: howard@1010collins.com
The Experience Restaurant and Performance Arts Center north of Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in Grapevine is offering help researching options for couples.
The Experience PAC
1713 Cross Roads Drive
Grapevine, TX, 76051
817-310-0191
Website: TheExperiencePAC.com
Email: theexperiencepac@gmail.com
The Better Business Bureau offers these tips for anyone planning an event:
- Do your research before you choose your venue: Look at customer reviews and check BBB ratings before you commit. Asking previous customers what they like or disliked can also help you to make an informed decision.
- Get everything in writing: Read the terms and conditions for use of the space. This fine print often includes additional fees for different services like cleaning, bartenders, and A/V tech support. Know what you are agreeing to pay for before you sign the contract.
- Don’t leave blank lines in contracts: If the contract has places for information that is not applicable or needed in your situation fill that bank with N/A rather than leaving it blank. Leaving it blank leaves you vulnerable for someone else to fill in information after you’ve signed.
- Request a copy of the paperwork signed by both parties: Do not submit documents for electronic signature without the ability to obtain a copy with signatures from both parties.
- Pay with a Credit Card: This will offer additional protections – avoid paying through wire transfer and other forms of payment as it might be more difficult to get your money back if there is an issue.
- Keep Documentation: Save copies of all correspondence and paperwork until the event is over and you are happy with the results.