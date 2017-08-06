North Texas Under Flash Flood Watch Until Monday Evening

Drivers urged to "turn around, don't drown" when encountering flooded roads

Flash-Flood-Watch
National Weather Service
**FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH 7 PM MONDAY**

After seeing storms primarily west of DFW this evening, we will see additional showers and storms develop and move through North Texas the rest of the night. Locally heavy rainfall and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning will be the main threats. Some areas could see in excess of three inches of rain. With that in mind, a Flash Flood WATCH remains in effect through Monday evening.

Get the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

Above: A view of Fort Worth from The Stayton at Museum Way. Below, Dallas from Lake Cliff Tower.

 

