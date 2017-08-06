North Texas Under Flash Flood Watch Until Monday Evening

S Band Radar & Maps | Forecast | Weather Alerts

**FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH 7 PM MONDAY**

After seeing storms primarily west of DFW this evening, we will see additional showers and storms develop and move through North Texas the rest of the night. Locally heavy rainfall and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning will be the main threats. Some areas could see in excess of three inches of rain. With that in mind, a Flash Flood WATCH remains in effect through Monday evening.

