North Texas Ukrainians Say Support Keeps Pouring in as War Rages Back Home

Saturday marks day 17 of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and Ukie Style Embroidery Art buzzed with activity from people shopping and dropping off support.

“It’s very inspiring, and I know that those people who come, they also feel inspired," said Olena Jacobs, Owner of Ukie Style Embroidery Art. "We hear it every day. The ways that Ukrainian people are defending their country, this movement, it’s so patriotic and so resilient."

Jacobs was able to restock after customers snapped up gifts like flags and ribbons to stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

“Some of my friends, Ukrainian people, actually brought their things from home, what they had, like souvenirs, and we are selling it because we are trying to raise as much money as possible,” said Jacobs.

Jacobs is working to fill empty boxes with supplies to send back home.

“Now we are just concentrating on the highest priority items, which are life-saving medical supplies, like wound care, injury care and painkillers, those kind of items,” said Jacobs.

In Southlake, James Durham and his wife, Alina, who’s from Ukraine, are closely watching the war.

“I get updates from local Ukrainian networks, seeing how bad it really is, in areas we were just at, even areas where we got married in 2017 with our whole family together,” said Durham.

The couple is organizing a rally for support in Southlake on Sunday.

“It’s even more valuable knowing that my town, my area of the DFW metroplex is again, standing strong and standing up with Ukraine,” said Durham.

Ukie Style Embroidery Art could use more volunteers to help with relief efforts.

The owner is asking people who are interested to please call the store ahead so she can schedule volunteers in shifts. The number is 1-888-693-6569.

Sunday’s Rally for Ukraine in Southlake starts at 4 p.m. outside Southlake Town Hall.