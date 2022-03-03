North Texas Ukrainians are turning their worries for loved ones back home into action.

A Dallas shop is gathering donations for the hundreds of thousands of people forced to flee their country, as others anxiously await word from family still there.

“I still have my brother there, my niece and besides that I have family in Russia,” said Laura Starks of Dallas. “They’re alive. That’s all I can tell.”

Local Ukrainians are echoing the country’s top leaders who continue calling for NATO to establish a ‘no-fly zone’ over the country, as Russian airstrikes continue.

Stark says her family sent her a message saying they’re running low on money and food: ‘The country has a need for food and medicine. Please, if possible, organize such assistance.’

Ukie Style Embroidery along Preston Road in Dallas has turned into an improvised donation drop-off site.

Ukrainian North Texans have been stopping by to offer to volunteer organizing donations, sewing and selling traditional embroidered Ukrainian towels to further fund their efforts.

Shop owner Olena Jacobs has been in communication with agencies and plans to ship the donations to western Ukraine.

The shop is accepting toiletries, military boots for men and women and easy-to-open non-perishable food items like power bars, beef jerky and canned tuna with ring pulls.

Nataliia Hays’ mother is among those volunteering in the shop.

She came to visit and is now unable to return home, breaking down in tears when asked to send a message to her country.

She told her countrymen and women to know the world is behind them and to stay alive.

Priority Items for Humanitarian Relief:

Non-perishable food

Thermal underwear

Hygiene products (diapers, women's products, etc.)

Blankets

NEW bedding

Table wear (disposable)

First aid and first aid kits

Tents, mattresses, sleeping bags

Standalone lamps

Candles

Containers for liquids (cannisters for water, fuel, lubricants with capacity of 10-20 liters)

Protective military gear (helmets, bulletproof vests, tactical backpacks, dry rations) Please Note: Not all bulletproof vests allowed. Please make sure that they are allowed for export.

Please refrain from sending any restricted items (including but not limited to):

Alcohol and any products with alcohol

Perishable food

Knives

Batteries

Aerosoles

Compressed air and gas cylinders

Camping stoves

Matches

Perfumes/aftershave

Illegal drugs

MORE: UkrainianClub.org