Transit services across North Texas are offering free rides for voters during early voting and on election day.

From Oct. 24 to Nov. 4, 2022, and on Nov. 8, 2022, riders can take advantage of the programs offered across the Dallas-Fort Worth area and travel for free to polling locations to cast their vote.

Here are the free ride programs being offered across North Texas ahead of the Texas general election:

DALLAS AREA RAPID TRANSIT

Dallas Area Rapid Transit is providing free transportation to polling locations on the day of the Texas general election.

According to DART, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, voters can ride for free on all DART buses, trains, the Dallas Streetcar, GoLink, Paratransit Services, and the TRE between EBJ Union Station and CentrePort/DFW Airport Station.

No proof of voter registration is required to ride for free on election day, DART said. GoLink riders can use promo code VOTE08 at checkout for a complimentary Adult Local Day Pass in the GoPass app on Nov. 8. Click here to learn more.

DART is also offering free roundtrip shuttle service to and from the Dallas County Elections Training/Warehouse, located at 1460 Round Table Drive in Dallas. This free shuttle service will take place during the early voting period from Oct. 24 through Nov. 4, as well as on Nov. 8, the day of the general election.

Riders who want to vote at the 1460 Round Table Drive location can connect to the special shuttle service using Route 222, DART said.

The Vote Center Shuttle will pick up and drop off riders at the bus stop located at 1278 Titan Drive in Dallas, which is served by Route 222, seven days a week.

DART said in order to get to the shuttle stop, riders should exit the train at Inwood/Love Field Station and board a Route 222 bus with the destination "Regal Row" in the headsign.

According to DART, face masks are not required on board, but DART provides complimentary masks on trains and buses for those who wish to wear one.

DART also recommends carrying hand sanitizer and using it before and after visiting the voting location, especially after using the voting machine. DART said hand sanitizer dispensers are available on board its buses and trains.

Voters should bring their own pen to sign any forms, DART said.

TARRANT COUNTY

Tarrant County voters can ride to the polls for free Trinity Metro, Arlington’s Via, and other transit services during early voting and on election day.

The Tarrant County Commissioners Court approved a partnership with Tarrant County transportation services to pay for customer trips to voting locations.

According to Tarrant County Officials, this program is a continuation of the Election Transportation Program that was offered in November 2019, March 2020, November 2020, November 2021, and March 2022.

To get their free trip to the polls, Tarrant County riders can show their voter registration card or current Texas ID during early voting and on election day.

The transit services offering free rides include Trinity Metro’s bus routes, ZIPZONE on-demand rideshare services, ACCESS paratransit, plus Tarrant County Transportation Services, Northeast Transportation Services, and Arlington’s Via Rideshare, and Handitran.

To use Trinity Metro ZIPZONE, download the ZIPZONE app and book your ride. Free ZIPZONE rides will be offered to and from any identified voter center location within a zone, Tarrant County officials said.

Contact Trinity Metro at 817-215-8600 with any questions.

To use Via’s service in Arlington, download the Via app and enter the address of a polling location within Via’s service area. Riders can also call 817-459-6777 to schedule a ride by phone. Use the promo code ARNVOTE22F.

Riders on ACCESS, TCTS, NETS, or Handitran should call the provider at least 48 hours ahead of the trip to schedule their free ride to any of the voting locations, Tarrant County officials said.