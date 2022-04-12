North Texas Transit Officials on Alert After NYC Attack

As New York City Police and other law enforcement agencies continue to investigate Tuesday's mass shooting in a subway in Brooklyn, public transit officials in Dallas remain vigilant as a precaution.

"When we have a situation like this, we reexamine our outreach, examine our platforms," Gordon Shattles, director of external relations for the Dallas Area Rapid Transit, said. "We're not expecting anything, of course, New York is very far away but it always gives us an extra level of concern to make sure that our passengers are safe our employees are safe and that we have the people in place where they need to be for a situation like this."

DART has its own police force that patrols 65 stations. DART covers a 700-square-mile service area.

Shattles said they're constantly monitoring their service area and work closely with police departments across the region.

"Right now it’s really just that enhanced level of security that greater observation on all the platforms," he said.

He said officers hold regular trainings to prepare for situations