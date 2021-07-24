North Texas Track and Field Stars Takeoff to Tokyo, Ready to Compete

As the Olympics get underway, several North Texas track and field stars headed to Tokyo early Saturday morning.

North Texas sprinter Ronnie Baker and his wife, Mikaela Baker, shared one last hug at DFW airport, as his in-laws looked on, offering their support.

“I was hoping my family would get to be there. It’s a little disheartening, but at the end of the day, having that feeling and knowing they’re supporting me and rooting for me, that’s all I need,” said Baker.

Baker hopes to earn the title of "World’s Fastest Man" in the 100 meter at the Tokyo Olympics.

North Texan, Tara Davis, is long jumping to Tokyo.

“I am overwhelmed right now with so much excitement. I have never been to Japan, so this is going to be one for the history books,” said Tara Davis, a long jumper on Team USA.

One of her biggest fans is boyfriend Hunter Woodhall, who’ll compete in the Tokyo Paralympics.

“I compete in the 100 and 400, and I actually have not looked at my competition schedule yet. We are just focused on Tara and her going out there and killing it,” said Paralympian Hunter Woodhall.

Track and field star, Jasmine Moore - from Grand Prairie, is carrying her parents’ love and support with her to Tokyo.

“Every kid dreams of making the Olympics once they got older, but to actually accomplish it is an amazing feeling,” said Jasmine Moore, who’ll compete in the triple jump.

Some of the families have planned early morning watch parties - so they won’t miss a competition, no matter the time difference.

You can catch Jasmine Moore, Ronnie Baker, Tara Davis and all the North Texas Olympians right here on your NBC5 station.