North Texas Tourists Deal With Relentless Heat Wave

North Texas is filled with tourists every summer and right now, summer plans include dealing with the relentless heat wave.

Morten Gauzen of Sweden last visited Texas six years ago and returned this year with his family.

“It’s a little bit too hot but for me, it’s very nice,” Gauzen said. “We were in Minneapolis first, so we got a taste of the heat. This is a little bit warmer than expected. We didn’t expect it to be this hot.”

An Excessive Heat Warning continues Wednesday with an afternoon heat index of 109-111.

DFW has reached 109 today, breaking the record of 108 set in 2018. This is the second record high this week and the third since June 1. #nbcdfwweather — Rick Mitchell (@RickMitchellWX) July 20, 2022

Teesha Maddine and her family are visiting from Pennsylvania.

“Unbearable,” Maddine said. “It’s hard to breathe.”

Her daughter, Tiana, said the family has not been able to explore Texas as much as they would like.

“I don’t like it at all,” she said. “It’s very hot and it makes it hard to tour the place because it’s the heat. I have to go back inside.”

To prevent heat illness and heat stroke, MedStar recommends the following:

Hydrate: Drink plenty of water during the day, especially if you are engaged in any strenuous activity. Sports drinks are a good choice if you’re exercising or working in hot conditions, but water is a good way to hydrate as well.

Ventilate: Stay in a place where there is plenty of air circulating to keep your body cool. If you are indoors and don’t have access to air conditioning, open windows and use a fan.

Cover Up: Wear light-colored and loose-fitting clothing to avoid absorbing the sun’s light and trapping heat. Wear a hat to shield yourself from the sun, but once you feel yourself getting warm, remove any items covering your head that can trap heat close to your body.

Limit Activity: Heatstroke can occur in less than an hour when you are participating in a strenuous activity on a hot day. If you feel yourself getting hot or light-headed, stop your activity and rest in a cool place out of the sun. Be sure to drink water or a sports drink before, during, and after any strenuous activity.

Check on Loved Ones: The elderly are especially vulnerable to heat-related emergencies. Many elderly residents are not aware of how hot it may get in their residences. Call on older friends and family members regularly to assure they are doing OK.