North Texas temps heat up just in time for youth, high school sports practice

The Texas summer has decided to ramp up just as youth and high school sports are kicking off intense practices.

Whether it's football or marching band, students are having to be extra careful in the heat.

There is a heat advisory in place for North Texas for the rest of the week, with high temperatures pushing 100 degrees or higher by this weekend.

The higher humidity is another factor that doctors say can impact student-athletes.

"So when children and athletes are exercising heat, the most important thing is to dissipate that heat. And the main way we do that is through evaporation of sweat,” said Dr. Troy Smurawa, who works in Sports Medicine for Children's Health Andrews Institute. “But when the humidity goes up, it really impairs our ability to cool our body by evaporation of sweat."

Experts recommend a number of habits that parents can establish with their child athletes to ensure they stay safe and healthy.

The night before, start hydrating and eat plenty of carbs for energy. Gatorade with dinner or some salty foods can get those electrolytes in.

Then in the morning – hydrate more before practice, specifically one ounce of water for every 10 pounds of body weight in the hour leading up to exercise.

Once the athletes are on the field, they need to drink often – every 15 to 30 minutes. School districts require coaches to follow this protocol anyway, but its good for parents to ensure as well.

Sports drinks are also good for practices longer than an hour to replace electrolytes.

Click here for more helpful tips on water intake from Children’s Health.

Bottom line, doctors say the key is understanding muscles need water to work right...And your body needs electrolytes to stay healthy.

"So making sure that they're drinking the night before and the morning before they go to practice. Also, that they're rehydrating during practice. That means every 15 to 20 minutes – they're taking a break, they're taking fluids and making sure they're drinking fluids,” said Dr. Smurawa.

Heat Illness Checklist

Children’s Health is also warning parents and coaches to watch for signs of heat exhaustion right now:

Dizziness

Fatigue

Excessive sweating

Clammy skin

Muscle cramping

Headaches

Slowing pulse

For heat stroke:

Confusion

Racing heart rate

Rapid breathing

Sweating stops, dry skin

"I think parents should look to see if your child is really tired and fatigued. If they seem to be distracted and not being able to pay attention to what's going on, if they seem to be more clumsy, that could be an indication that they're getting dehydrated or suffering from a heat illness,” said Dr. Smurawa. “Get them out of the heat and into the shade. If they're starting to feel lightheaded, dizzy, nauseated, sometimes lying them down and propping their feet up will help improve the circulation back to their head.”

Many school districts enforce something called "no fly zones" where practice is restricted from the worst heat of the day, usually between noon and 6 p.m. during the summer months. And the temperature reaches a certain point on a practice field, practice is canceled. For Dallas ISD, that's 92.1 degrees.

Districts also make sure the athletes acclimatize in the days and weeks leading up to the games and take mandatory water breaks.

