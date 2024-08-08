North Texas teen writes self-help book for youth aimed to assist in prioritizing mental health

Pritika Kharkwal is a rising senior at Lebanon Trail High School in Frisco. Her high school resume includes "author." Her book, "It's Time to Start Looking In: An Interactive Guide to Happiness by a Youth for Youth" was released this month.

"I realized that a lot of people, especially young people around me, were struggling; and this struggle was silent, it was alone," Kharkwal said. "There was a lot of stigma and lack of awareness."

Kharkwal said she tried to find books written by young people to help, but couldn't.

"So I felt like that gap was really something I wanted to fill," Kharkwal said.

Kharkwal already had a passion for mentoring and mental health. She hosts a regular podcast called "Talk It Out With Pritika Kharkwal," where she and her guests talk about skills like breathwork and activities like getting out in nature to help get through tough times.

"I wanted to make these forms of self-care not just a part of my life story, but also something that other young people and everyone can relate to," Kharkwal said. "Because it's so important."

Kharkwal said she spent two years writing the book. She sought advice and guidance from mental health professionals to mentor her on the journey.

"All of it is evidence-based," Art of Living Foundation Director of Health Promotion and Education Ronnie Newman said. "She doesn't put anything in the book that isn't evidence-based and that's what sets it apart."

"I think she will be very effective because it's coming from another teenager," Yale University faculty member Dr. Emma Seppälä said. "There are so many teens struggling with mental health. We know that. There's research on that. And who better than someone who is also in their shoes?"

Kharkwal said she already has requests from local libraries to feature her book. Readers can find the book listed on Amazon.