North Texas Teen Collects Donations for Hospital That Helped Him

Micah Pinson has been on a mission to make the holidays brighter for the children and families at Scottish Rite hospital in Dallas.

"A toy can sometimes be better than medicine," Pinson said.

For 10 years, the now 16-year-old Pinson has been collecting toys for the holidays. This year, the pandemic forced him to change course.

"I actually have a box right here full of gift cards," Pinson said, showing the box over a Zoom call. "So many people have reached out, so willing to do gift cards. We were thrilled, and so far, it's turned out spectacular! It's going way beyond our dreams and it's been amazing!"

Pinson was born without all 10 fingers. He's been a patient at Scottish Rite since he was born.

"I'm pretty lucky. I am only missing a few fingers," Pinson said. "They went above and beyond these surgeries. They brought me back to help me through anything that I was struggling with."

So Pinson has been giving back, even in the pandemic.

"You know, iron sharpens iron," Pinson's father, Richard, said. "So when you have people willing to give back, that just kinda rubs off on other people."

If you'd like to donate to Micah Pinson's Scottish Rite Hospital gift card drive, click here.