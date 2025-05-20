A North Texas teenager is one of the best climbers on the planet, winning two straight World Cup gold medals in the sport of bouldering.

Annie Sanders is now setting her sights on representing Team USA at the 2028 Summer Olympics.

At Movement climbing gym in Grapevine, the 17-year-old Sanders is doing what she does better than anyone else in the world: hanging by her fingertips from handholds that look impossible to grab on to.

This is bouldering – Sanders’s calling.

“Climbing’s been a part of my life, I grew up in a climbing family,” said Sanders. “So that’s what we did, that’s what we spent most of our time doing.”

The Tarrant County teen caught the bouldering world’s attention in 2019 when she won USA Youth Nationals.

“And I was like, 'Oh yeah, this is really what I want to do for the rest of my life,'” said Sanders.

That led to a rigorous training program, with Sanders spending up to 10 hours in the gym daily.

Unfortunately, Sanders missed the cut to make last year’s Paris Olympics with Team USA.

“So I just kind of went into the rest of the season with the mindset of just trying to have fun and seeing how well I can perform, and I guess it played out well in the end,” said Sanders.

‘Played out well’ is an understatement.

In October, Sanders won the women’s gold medal in bouldering at the IFSC World Cup in Korea – and last month she did it again, taking the world championship in China.

“It was pretty surreal because winning a gold medal had been like a really big dream of mine, and it was amazing to accomplish that goal at a very young age,” said Sanders.

Back on the wall where she belongs, Sanders keeps climbing towards her ultimate goal of making the US Olympic team in 2028.

“It would just mean a lot to me because making the Olympics is another really big goal of mine,” said Sanders. “I’m just going to train as hard as I can, try to have fun and see where that takes me.”