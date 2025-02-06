More North Texas teachers investigated in ‘pay-to-pass' certification scheme

A probe into a cheating scandal involving Texas teachers and their credentials is expanding in North Texas.

We first reported on the scandal last fall, where educators in Houston were accused of paying someone to take their state certification exam.

NBC 5 confirmed Thursday that the Texas Education Agency has flagged 75 additional teachers in more than two dozen North Texas school districts, including five teachers in Arlington, 13 in Dallas, 11 in Duncanville, and nine in Fort Worth.

Each district is taking different action after being notified about the fake credentials.

Five people at the center of the scheme have been indicted on organized criminal activity charges.

In December 2024, the state identified 49 North Texans with questionable certification. Prosecutors claimed as many as 400 teachers may have bought into the cheating ring going back to 2020.